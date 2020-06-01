AUD/USD rallies to mid-0.6700s, highest since early Feb.

- AUD/USD gained some strong traction on Monday and broke through 200-DMA barrier.
- The upbeat market mood and sustained USD selling remained supportive of the move.
- Technical buying above 0.6700 further collaborated to the pair’s strong bullish trajectory.
The AUD/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on Monday and rallied to near four-month tops, around mid-0.6700s.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the AUD/USD pair to build on its recent bullish momentum witnessed over the past two weeks or so and gain some strong positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The momentum confirmed a fresh breakout through the very important 200-day SMA and was being supported by the upbeat market mood, the continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar.
Investors breathed a sigh of relief after the US President Donald Trump began the process of ending Hong Kong's special status but did not withdraw from the US-China phase-one trade deal. This comes amid the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the re-opening of economies and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy, which remained supportive of the upbeat market mood.
Moreover, upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI further underpinned the prevalent risk-on environment, which continued denting the greenback's relative safe-haven status and provided a goodish lift to the perceived riskier Australian dollar. Adding to this, the buck was further pressured by widespread riots in the US, following George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond 200-DMA and the 0.6700 round-figure mark further collaborated to the pair's strong upsurge on Monday. The pair was last seen trading near the highest level since early February.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6749
|Today Daily Change
|0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|1.26
|Today daily open
|0.6665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6523
|Daily SMA50
|0.636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6683
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6612
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped near 1.1150 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD consolidates its latest uptick to 1.115, the highest level in three months. Relentless US dollar selling and the upbeat market mood underpins the spot. The focus remains on the Eurozone/ US PMIs.
GBP/USD battles 1.2400 ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.2400 amid a broadly weaker US dollar and risk-on sentiment. Calls of further help to British employees add to the upside momentum. UK/US PMIs eyed ahead of Tuesday's Brexit talks.
FX Today: USD hit by escalating US riots, risk-on mood; US ISM PMI eyed amid light trading
The US dollar took a beating across the board starting out a new month/ week, as markets breathed a sigh of relief on the US’ softer stance on China. The dollar weakness was also backed by the escalating riots in the US cities, with curfews imposed on major cities.
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI: Overbought RSI challenges the bulls above $35.50
WTI seesaws around 7-week-old resistance line, retreats from highest since March 11. A short-term ascending trend line on the bears’ radars during the pullback. 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement together offers strong upside barrier.