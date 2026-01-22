AUD/USD rallies further to near 0.6800 on strong Aussie employment data
- AUD/USD extends its winning streak due to strong Australian labor market data for December.
- The Australian Unemployment Rate surprisingly dropped to 4.1%, and employers hired a fresh 65.2K workers.
- Receding US-EU disputes have boosted the US Dollar’s appeal.
The AUD/USD pair extends its winning streak for the fourth trading day on Thursday, trading 0.6% higher to near 0.6810 during the European trading session. The Aussie pair gains further as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers, following the release of the employment data for December.
Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the economy created 65.2K jobs, significantly higher than 30K estimates. In November, employers fired 28.7K workers, revised higher from 21.3K. The Unemployment Rate surprisingly dropped to 4.1% from the prior reading of 4.4%. Economists expected the jobless rate to increase to 4.4%.
Strong job numbers are expected to boost market expectations, supporting interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this year.
The Aussie pair was already performing strongly in the past few trading days as the US Dollar (USD) underperformed due to disputes between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Greenland crisis.
However, the US Dollar rebounded on Wednesday after President Donald Trump took back his decision of imposing 10% tariffs on imports from several EU nations announced last weekend. Trump also stated that Washington will not deploy military action over Greenland.
Going forward, investors will focus on the preliminary Australia-US S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) data for January, which will be released on Friday.
