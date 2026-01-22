AUD/USD rallies further to near 0.6800 on strong Aussie employment data

The AUD/USD pair extends its winning streak for the fourth trading day on Thursday, trading 0.6% higher to near 0.6810 during the European trading session. The Aussie pair gains further as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers, following the release of the employment data for December.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% 0.06% 0.27% -0.05% -0.59% -0.30% -0.23% EUR 0.02% 0.08% 0.28% -0.04% -0.58% -0.29% -0.22% GBP -0.06% -0.08% 0.21% -0.12% -0.67% -0.37% -0.30% JPY -0.27% -0.28% -0.21% -0.31% -0.83% -0.58% -0.49% CAD 0.05% 0.04% 0.12% 0.31% -0.53% -0.25% -0.18% AUD 0.59% 0.58% 0.67% 0.83% 0.53% 0.30% 0.35% NZD 0.30% 0.29% 0.37% 0.58% 0.25% -0.30% 0.07% CHF 0.23% 0.22% 0.30% 0.49% 0.18% -0.35% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the economy created 65.2K jobs, significantly higher than 30K estimates. In November, employers fired 28.7K workers, revised higher from 21.3K. The Unemployment Rate surprisingly dropped to 4.1% from the prior reading of 4.4%. Economists expected the jobless rate to increase to 4.4%.

Strong job numbers are expected to boost market expectations, supporting interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this year.

The Aussie pair was already performing strongly in the past few trading days as the US Dollar (USD) underperformed due to disputes between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Greenland crisis.

However, the US Dollar rebounded on Wednesday after President Donald Trump took back his decision of imposing 10% tariffs on imports from several EU nations announced last weekend. Trump also stated that Washington will not deploy military action over Greenland.

Going forward, investors will focus on the preliminary Australia-US S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) data for January, which will be released on Friday.