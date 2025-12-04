AUD/USD rallies further around 0.6600 as RBA seems done with rate cuts

The AUD/USD pair extends its winning streak for the tenth trading day on Thursday. The Aussie pair revisits an almost eight-month high around 0.6620 as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms broadly amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is done with reducing interest rates, and might actually go for tightening monetary conditions if inflation proves to be sticky.

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.71% -0.92% -1.21% -0.51% -1.42% -1.33% -0.58% EUR 0.71% -0.21% -0.51% 0.21% -0.69% -0.61% 0.14% GBP 0.92% 0.21% -0.31% 0.42% -0.50% -0.41% 0.35% JPY 1.21% 0.51% 0.31% 0.69% -0.23% -0.17% 0.62% CAD 0.51% -0.21% -0.42% -0.69% -0.90% -0.82% -0.07% AUD 1.42% 0.69% 0.50% 0.23% 0.90% 0.09% 0.81% NZD 1.33% 0.61% 0.41% 0.17% 0.82% -0.09% 0.76% CHF 0.58% -0.14% -0.35% -0.62% 0.07% -0.81% -0.76% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Investors responded by ramping up the risk that the next move in interest rates will actually be upward, with an increase as soon as May now priced at 50%, Reuters reported.

Traders have raised RBA hawkish bets following the release of the monthly household spending data for October. Earlier in the day, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that monthly household spending indicator jumped 1.3%, faster than 0.3% growth seen in September.

This week, RBA’s Governor Michele Bullock also said before the parliamentary committee that monetary policy might need to be tightened if price pressures turn out to be sticky. “If inflation proves more persistent, it would have implications for policy,” Bullock said.

In addition to the upbeat Australian Dollar, weak US Dollar (USD) is also contributing to the Aussie pair’s rally. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh monthly low near 98.80.

The US Dollar has been battered by firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting scheduled next week.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting is 89%.

Fed dovish expectations have been propelled by weak United States (US) job market conditions. The US ADP reported on Wednesday that the private sector shed 32K jobs in November, while it was expected to add 5K fresh workers.