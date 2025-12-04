TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD rallies further around 0.6600 as RBA seems done with rate cuts

  • AUD/USD extends its winning spree on hawkish RBA speculation.
  • Australia’s monthly household spending grew at a robust pace of 1.3% in October.
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% next week.
AUD/USD rallies further around 0.6600 as RBA seems done with rate cuts
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair extends its winning streak for the tenth trading day on Thursday. The Aussie pair revisits an almost eight-month high around 0.6620 as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms broadly amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is done with reducing interest rates, and might actually go for tightening monetary conditions if inflation proves to be sticky.

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.71%-0.92%-1.21%-0.51%-1.42%-1.33%-0.58%
EUR0.71%-0.21%-0.51%0.21%-0.69%-0.61%0.14%
GBP0.92%0.21%-0.31%0.42%-0.50%-0.41%0.35%
JPY1.21%0.51%0.31%0.69%-0.23%-0.17%0.62%
CAD0.51%-0.21%-0.42%-0.69%-0.90%-0.82%-0.07%
AUD1.42%0.69%0.50%0.23%0.90%0.09%0.81%
NZD1.33%0.61%0.41%0.17%0.82%-0.09%0.76%
CHF0.58%-0.14%-0.35%-0.62%0.07%-0.81%-0.76%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Investors responded by ramping up the risk that the next move in interest rates will actually be upward, with an increase as soon as May now priced at 50%, Reuters reported.

Traders have raised RBA hawkish bets following the release of the monthly household spending data for October. Earlier in the day, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that monthly household spending indicator jumped 1.3%, faster than 0.3% growth seen in September.

This week, RBA’s Governor Michele Bullock also said before the parliamentary committee that monetary policy might need to be tightened if price pressures turn out to be sticky. “If inflation proves more persistent, it would have implications for policy,” Bullock said.

In addition to the upbeat Australian Dollar, weak US Dollar (USD) is also contributing to the Aussie pair’s rally. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh monthly low near 98.80.

The US Dollar has been battered by firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting scheduled next week.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting is 89%.

Fed dovish expectations have been propelled by weak United States (US) job market conditions. The US ADP reported on Wednesday that the private sector shed 32K jobs in November, while it was expected to add 5K fresh workers.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1700 as focus shifts to US jobs data

EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1700 as focus shifts to US jobs data

EUR/USD pauses its advance below 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The pair is helped by a risk-friendly market environment and divergent Fed-ECB policy expectations, which weigh on the US Dollar. Meanwhile, the Euro reacts little to the mixed Eurozone Retail Sales data. The US Jobless Claims data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD is consolidating the previous uptick near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles amid a pause in the US Dollar sell-off. Traders await more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report for fresh directives. 

Gold stays weak amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold stays weak amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold remains on the defensive below the $4,200 mark through the early European session on Thursday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the weekly swing low. The US Dollar attempts a modest recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched on Wednesday, and acts as a headwind for the commodity.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stall their two-day recovery on Thursday as the boost from Vanguard Group’s lifting the crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) ban wanes. 

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading features in 2026.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers