AUD/USD Price Forecast: Tests 0.7000 support as 14-day RSI suggests overbought conditions

AUD/USD depreciates after three days of gains, trading around 0.7000 during the early European hours on Friday. Daily chart analysis indicates that the pair is remaining within the ascending channel pattern, indicating a persistent bullish bias.

The AUD/USD pair stands firmly above the rising nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, underscoring a persistent bullish bias. The short-term average accelerates above the medium-term gauge, reinforcing positive momentum.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.86 (overbought), which could precede a pause or a shallow pullback. RSI has cooled from peak extremes but remains overbought, so momentum stays positive even as upside could slow.

The AUD/USD pair could test the 0.7094, the highest level since February 2023, which was recorded on January 29. Further advances would support the pair to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.7140.

On the downside, the primary support lies at confluence around the lower ascending channel boundary at the nine-day EMA of 0.6931. A break below the channel and the short-term average would cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair to approach the 50-day EMA at 0.6728.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)