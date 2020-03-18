AUD/USD Price Analysis: Weakens farther below 0.5900 mark, lowest since February 2003

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The bearish pressure surrounding AUD/USD remained unabated on Wednesday.
  • The downward trajectory seemed unaffected by extremely oversold conditions.
  • Bears might take some breather near two-week-old descending channel support.

The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground and weakened farther below the 0.5900 mark, hitting 17-year lows during the early North-American session on Wednesday.

A sustained break below October 2018 swing lows, around the key 0.60 psychological mark, was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders amid a rush to hoard the USD.

The downward trajectory seemed rather unaffected by extreme oversold conditions on short/medium-term charts, rather took cues from a selloff in the global equity markets.

Looking at the shorter timeframe, the pair has been trending lower along a descending trend channel over the past two weeks or so, indicating a well-established bearish trend.

Bears are likely to take some breather near the lower end of the mentioned trend-channel, albeit a sustained break through should pave the way for a further near-term downfall.

Meanwhile, any attempted recovery back above the 0.5900 round-figure mark might now confront some fresh supply and is likely to remain capped near the 0.5925-30 zone.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5872
Today Daily Change -0.0127
Today Daily Change % -2.12
Today daily open 0.5999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6495
Daily SMA50 0.667
Daily SMA100 0.677
Daily SMA200 0.681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6149
Previous Daily Low 0.5959
Previous Weekly High 0.6686
Previous Weekly Low 0.6122
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6031
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6076
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5922
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5846
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5732
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6112
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6225
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD reach multi-decade lows sub-1800

GBP/USD reach multi-decade lows sub-1800

Brutal movements across the board, with market players running blindly to buy the greenback. GBP/USD breaks below 1.1800. Scotland and Wales announced schools closed starting Friday

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD pierces 1.0900 amid coronavirus crisis

EUR/USD pierces 1.0900 amid coronavirus crisis

EUR/USD is breaking through the 1.0900 level as the safe-haven dollar is in demand amid fears of a severe global recession due to coronavirus. Global stocks are falling.

EUR/USD News

WTI drops to 17-year lows in sub-$24.00/bbl levels

WTI drops to 17-year lows in sub-$24.00/bbl levels

Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are extending the downside to the area below the $24.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.

Oil News

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications

President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher. Markets may react to Trump's falling chances of being reelected. 

Read more

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures