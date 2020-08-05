AUD/USD Price Analysis: The pair has been stopped in its tracks by a technical resistance level

- AUD/USD is trading 0.42% higher and has just pulled back around 42 pips.
- The pair is now fighting with the 0.72 psychological resistance zone.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD has been in a serious uptrend since 19th March. For the most part, today was much of the same until the US session when some USD strength kicked in. This is a surprise as over the last couple of session at 2.30 pm (London time) like clockwork the greenback has sold off. The ISM services PMI data could have something to do with the dollar strength as ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for July printed at 58.1vs the analyst forecasts of 55.0.
Looking closer at the chart, the key feature is the rejection of the trendline at the top of the channel. The price has now pulled back 0.57% in the last 4 hours alone. The next major support is holding at 0.7068. There also could be a sticking point at the mean value ara of the current distribution at 0.7132 and on the lower timeframes there has been lots of support and resistance around that zone.
The indicators are looking pretty bullish still as they are lagging behind the current fall. The Relative Strength Index is above the 50 area but bounced off the 70 mark. The MACD histogram is still green and the signal lines remain above the mid-zone.
Overall, the price is still in a decent uptrend. It is too early to tell if this is the start of a change in trend. If this is to be a change in trend then the channel low could also be broken. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a major issue in Australia and the US but this could be the start of a second wave in Australia as more lockdowns have been enacted in the region. Buying on dips still seems to be the major play in this pair and until a lower high lower low pattern has formed there is no reason to expect a change.
Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7195
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7161
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7069
|Daily SMA50
|0.6957
|Daily SMA100
|0.6632
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7168
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7105
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200
High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.
Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs
Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.
USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south
The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.