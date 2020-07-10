AUD/USD Price Analysis: The market struggles again at 0,70

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • AUD/USD is trading 0.21% lower on Friday.
  • There is a big consolidation period between 0.7064 and 0.6775.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is in full consolidation mode at the moment. The key level now on the upside is the yellow horizontal line at 0.70. If the resistance breaks then the red high on the chart of 0.7064 could be the next target for the bulls. AUD has really been up against it at the moment. The COVID-19 cases are rising and relations with China are turning sour. This comes after the government offers citizens in Hong Kong eaier access to residency.

On the downside, the purple diagonal trendline could be a support zone. But the two main support areas are the horizontal lines at 0.69 and 0.6775. The Relative Strength Index is making a bullish failure swing. This is when the price makes a higher low wave but the Relative Strength Index makes a lower low wave. The MACD histogram is currently in the red but the signal lines are still above the mid-point which is a bullish sign. 

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6949
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.6964
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6906
Daily SMA50 0.6747
Daily SMA100 0.6524
Daily SMA200 0.6676
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7001
Previous Daily Low 0.695
Previous Weekly High 0.6953
Previous Weekly Low 0.6832
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6969
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6942
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.692
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.689
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7023
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7045

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news

EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves

GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves

GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800

XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800

After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.

Gold News

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market

Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.

Read more

WTI once again breaks $40 per barrel after trading lower in early EU trade

WTI once again breaks $40 per barrel after trading lower in early EU trade

There has been quite the bounce in WTI since the EU session after some strong selling pressure during Thursday and overnight. Once again on Friday's session, the price has taken the USD 40 per barrel handle. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures