AUD/USD Price Analysis: The key barrier is seen at the 0.6600 area

- AUD/USD struggles to gain and hovers around 0.6555, up 0.16% for the day.
- The pair trades below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50.
- The key resistance level for AUD/USD will emerge at 0.6600; 0.6500 acts as an initial support level.
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive around 0.6555 in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The prevalent US Dollar buying bias is supported by the headlines surrounding the US-China relationship.
That said, the US government intends to target only Chinese companies that generate more than 50% of their revenue from quantum computation and artificial intelligence (AI). However, US President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order this week about the restriction, according to Bloomberg. The positive development between the world’s two largest economies might benefit the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD) and act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
According to the four-hour chart, AUD/USD trades below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), highlighting that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside.
The key resistance level for AUD/USD will emerge at 0.6600, indicating a confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band, a high of August 4, and a 50-hour EMA. A break above the latter will see the next upside stop at 0.6625 (low of July 28) en route to 0.6650 (100-hour EMA). The additional upside filter is located at 0.6700 (high of July 31, a round figure).
On the flip side, 0.6500 acts as an initial support level for the pair, portraying the lower limit of the Bollinger Band, a low of August 3, and a psychological round mark. Any intraday pullback below the latter would expose the next contention level at 0.6460 (low of May 31) Further south, the next stop of the AUD/USD is located at 0.6400 (the confluence of a psychological round figure and the low of November 2022).
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, challenging the pair’s immediate downside for the time being.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6554
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6709
|Daily SMA50
|0.6703
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.6735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6576
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6496
|Previous Weekly High
|0.674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6459
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6422
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6661
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
