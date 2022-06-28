The price is taking off but there are risks of further mitigation of price imbalances until 0.6924. Should the bulls manage to stay in control from between here and there, then the upside is compelling for a test of the 0.6950s and prior highs. 0.69536 is a mid point of a prior order block from where the downside commenced in Monday's Tokyo open.

In the above schematic, the W-formation was identified and the last point of support, LPS, gave a perfect entry for the bulls seeking a discount. Below, a secondary W-formation was formed from which the price has rallied from a test of the first leg of the pattern and its resistance:

The price has broken out from within the 'consolidation' following the break of 0.6925 resistance, in a ''sign of strength'' which has encouraged the bulls. The market is making fresh highs above the resistance and the following illustrates this from prior analysis down to the recent price action on a 5-min time frame.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

