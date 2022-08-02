- AUD/USD remains sold-off into dovish RBA tone and US-China woes over Taiwan.
- RBA hikes key rates by 50 bps but says it's not on a pre-set tightening path.
- A potential rising channel breakdown on the 1D targets 21 DMA at 0.6873.
AUD/USD is holding the lower ground above 0.6900, losing nearly 1.50% on the day, as the AUD bulls continue to face a double-whammy this Tuesday.
Risk-aversion remains at full steam, as markets stay anxious ahead of the expected visit of US House of Representatives Speak Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan around 1430 GMT. The US remains unintimidated by the Chinese threats but Beijing and Taipei have stepped up their military responses in a show of strength, as Pelosi visits the self-ruled island claimed by the dragon nation.
Another reason for the aussie sell-off is the dovish signal from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) during its monetary policy meeting. The RBA raised the key rate by 50 bps to 1.85% this month, as widely expected. However, the central bank noted that they are not on a pre-set tightening path, in a way abandoning the forward guidance, which triggered a fresh downfall in the aussie dollar.
All eyes now remain on Pelosi’s arrival to Taipei, which could see a fresh risk-aversion wave spelling out in the early American session. Meanwhile, the pair also remains exposed to downside risks, given that it is on track to confirm a rising wedge breakdown on the daily chart.
AUD/USD has breached the horizontal 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) support at 0.6966, which has opened up the additional downside.
A daily closing below the rising trendline support at 0.6952 will validate the bearish channel.
The next relevant downside cap is pegged at 0.6873, which is the horizontal 21 DMA.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is attacking the midline, suggesting that there is more room southwards.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Recapturing the 50 DMA is critical to initiating any meaningful recovery towards 0.7000.
The intraday high of 0.7034 will emerge as a tough nut to crack for AUD bulls.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6920
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0099
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.41
|Today daily open
|0.7019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6871
|Daily SMA50
|0.6969
|Daily SMA100
|0.7121
|Daily SMA200
|0.7173
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7048
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6968
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7033
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6879
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7135
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0200, eyes on geopolitics
EUR/USD has stabilized above 1.0200 heading into the American session following the earlier decline. Escalating US-china geopolitical tensions cause investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The US economic docket will feature JOLTS Job Openings data.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.2200
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having briefly dipped below 1.2200 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as investors await developments surrounding US-China relations.
Gold rises above $1,780 as US yields edge lower
Gold has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,780 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 2.5% amid risk aversion, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Dogecoin price to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!