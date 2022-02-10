AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers flirt with resistance-turned-support near 0.7150

- AUD/USD extends pullback from three-week high towards previous resistance.
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful to aim for 100-DMA, key Fibonacci retracements can test run-up afterward.
- Confluence of 50-DMA, monthly descending trend line restricts immediate declines.
- Fortnight-long ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.
AUD/USD remains pressured around intraday low, down 0.20% near 0.7170 during the first negative daily performance amid Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair battles a convergence of the 50-DMA and previous resistance line from January 13, around 0.7160.
Given the bullish MACD signals, AUD/USD buyers remain hopeful until witnessing a clear downside break of the 0.7160 key resistance-turned-support level.
Even if the quote drops below 0.7160, a two-week-old rising support line near 0.7115 will challenge the pair bears before giving them control.
Meanwhile, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October 2021 to January 2022 downside, close to 0.7195, joins the 0.7200 threshold to restrict the AUD/USD pair’s short-term advances.
However, the 100-DMA level of 0.7250 and 50% Fibo. around 0.7265 act as important resistances to watch during the quote’s further upside.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7169
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.7182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7146
|Daily SMA50
|0.7165
|Daily SMA100
|0.725
|Daily SMA200
|0.7371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7195
|Previous Daily Low
|0.714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7174
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7259
