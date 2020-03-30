AUD/USD Price Analysis: Reverses lower from 0.6184, Friday's close pivotal

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The US dollar is drawing haven bids and pushing AUD/USD lower. 
  • Previous week's inside bar candle has made Friday's close pivotal. 

With the US dollar again attracting haven bids on coronavirus pandemic fears, the AUD/USD pair is feeling the pull of gravity in Asia.

Global markets continue to struggle as the virus outbreak in the US worsened over the weekend. The number of US deaths from coronavirus could reach 200,000 with millions of cases, the government's top infectious disease expert warned on Sunday.

The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback, is currently trading at 98.60, representing a 0.30% gain on the day. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is trading at session lows near 0.6141, having faced rejection at 0.6184 about 25 minutes ago.

From a technical perspective, the focus is on Friday's (weekly close). The pair created an inside bar candlestick pattern last week, signaling indecision among the sellers.

A close above 0.62 would confirm a bullish reversal and open the doors for a test of former support-turned-resistance at 0.6827 (January 2016 low). Alternatively, a close under 0.57 (last week's low) would imply a continuation of the bearish trend.

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6144
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.6167
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6221
Daily SMA50 0.6513
Daily SMA100 0.6691
Daily SMA200 0.677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.62
Previous Daily Low 0.6023
Previous Weekly High 0.62
Previous Weekly Low 0.57
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6132
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6091
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.606
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5882
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6237
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6308
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6415

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY better offered in COVID-19 risk off markets

USD/JPY better offered in COVID-19 risk off markets

Markets are stand-offish in the open this week, supporting a bid in the yen. USD/JPY is sliding from a high of 107.97 to 107.36 so far as COVID-19 continues to disturb investors. Friday was a risk-off session for markets in the US, with stocks down across the board.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Reverses lower from 0.6184, Friday's close pivotal

AUD/USD: Reverses lower from 0.6184, Friday's close pivotal

With the US dollar again attracting haven bids on coronavirus pandemic fears, the AUD/USD pair is feeling the pull of gravity in Asia. Global markets continue to struggle as the virus outbreak in the US worsened over the weekend. 

AUD/USD News

Gold seesaws around $1,630 as coronavirus woes prevail

Gold seesaws around $1,630 as coronavirus woes prevail

Gold prices fail to hold onto early-day uptick. US stock futures, treasury yields down amid risk-off. US President Trump extends social-distancing until April 30, Japan's government to extend the entry ban.

Gold News

WTI drops to one-week low, around $22.00, on demand-supply concerns

WTI drops to one-week low, around $22.00, on demand-supply concerns

WTI registers three-day losing streak, tests the lowest in a week. Coronavirus fears weigh on the demand outlook, supply remains high. Energy traders pay a little heed to geopolitical concerns relating to Saudi Arabia and North Korea.

Oil News

Will the stock market rally continue? And will the NFP trigger another bout of turbulence?

Will the stock market rally continue? And will the NFP trigger another bout of turbulence?

The coronavirus outbreak and the economic fallout will continue to be the main driver of the markets this week. Although the number of cases in China is falling, the situation is worsening outside the Asian nation. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures