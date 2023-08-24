AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remans below 0.6500, bulls await move beyond 200-SMA on H4

- AUD/USD eases from a one-and-half-week high touched earlier this Thursday.
- The overnight breakout through a descending channel favours bullish traders.
- Investors keenly await the Jackson Hole Symposium before placing fresh bets.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains and retreats a few pips from a one-and-half-week high touched during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6475 region, down less than 0.10% for the day, as traders now look to the crucial Jackson Hole Symposium before placing fresh directional bets.
In the meantime, concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, along with rising bets for another on-hold decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in September, continue to act as a headwind for the Aussie. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, is seen consolidating the overnight retracement slide from its highest level in more than two months and lending some support to the AUD/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through a downward-sloping channel extending from the monthly peak was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts are holding in the positive territory and support prospects for additional gains. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.6500 psychological mark before placing fresh bullish bets.
The aforementioned handle coincides with the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and should act as a pivotal point. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the recent recovery from the YTD low touched last week and lift the AUD/USD pair further towards the 0.6530 region en route to the 0.6570-0.6575 horizontal barrier and the 0.6600 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 0.6455-0.6450 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.6425-0.6420 zone and the 0.6400 mark. A convincing break below the latter will expose the YTD low, around the 0.6365 zone, below which the AUD/USD pair could eventually slide to the 0.6300 mark, representing the downside target of the bearish double-top chart pattern formation near the 0.6900 mark.
This is followed by the 0.6270 area or the November 2022 trough. Some follow-through selling might turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the downfall further towards the 0.6200 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6474
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6481
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6525
|Daily SMA50
|0.6656
|Daily SMA100
|0.666
|Daily SMA200
|0.673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6482
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6411
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6455
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6434
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6363
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6528
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6575
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds it feet
AUD/USD is easing toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, retreating from a one-and-half-week high. The pair is weighed down by a pause in the US Dollar decline amid cautius optimism. Investors keenly await the Jackson Hole Symposium before placing fresh bets.
EUR/USD pares gains toward 1.0850 as markets brace for Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0850, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce early Thursday. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious risk tone and a minor rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data and the Jackson Hole Symposium are next in focus.
Gold sits near two-week top, around $1,920 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price gains some positive traction for the fourth successive day on Thursday. Concerns about a deeper global economic downturn lend support to the XAU/USD. The emergence of some US Dollar buying might cap any further gains for the metal.
Bitstamp ends Ethereum staking in US, citing regulatory hurdles
The United States has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the Markets in Crypto Assets bill this year. The SEC has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies, and the impact is being felt by users in the country.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue
Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. The leading semiconductor designer reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected.