AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near multi-year lows

- AUD/USD comes under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday.
- The recent downfall has been along a descending trend-channel.
- Further weakness to the 0.6500 mark remains a distinct possibility.
The AUD/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure and dropped to a fresh 11-year low level of 0.6565 on Wednesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through weakness.
The fact that oscillators on the daily chart are pointing to oversold conditions, traders seemed reluctant to place fresh bearish bets amid a modest recovery in the risk sentiment.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending lower along a descending trend-channel since the beginning of 2020, indicating a well-established near-term bearish trend.
Moreover, the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over and warrant some caution for bulls.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards testing the lower end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the key 0.6500 psychological mark, remains a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the 0.6600 round-figure mark now seems to attract some fresh selling and cap any attempted recovery near the overnight swing highs, around the 0.6620-25 region.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6568
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.6597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6692
|Daily SMA50
|0.6816
|Daily SMA100
|0.6823
|Daily SMA200
|0.6847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6623
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6585
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6564
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6656
