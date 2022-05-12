- AUD/USD prolonged its recent slump and dived to a near two-year low on Thursday.
- Retreating US bond yields capped the USD and assisted the pair to find some support.
- The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses.
The AUD/USD pair has managed to rebound a few pips from its lowest level since June 2020 and was last seen trading around the 0.6875-0.6880 region, still down 0.90% for the day.
The US dollar trimmed a part of its intraday gains to a nearly two-decade high amid an extension of the recent sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, assisted the AUD/USD pair to find some support near the mid-0.6800s, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive.
Wednesday's higher-than-expected US consumer inflation figures reaffirmed bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This, along with recession fears, continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck and cap the AUD/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp pullback from the 0.7055-0.7060 region and subsequent weakness below the previous YTD low, around the 0.6910 area marked a fresh bearish breakdown. The latter should now act as a strong barrier and cap the AUD/USD pair's attempted recovery.
Any further move up might continue to face still resistance and met with a fresh supply near the 0.7000 psychological mark. This should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering bounce back towards the 0.7055-0.7060 area.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around mid-0.6800s, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling will reaffirm the bearish outlook and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to prolonging the downward trajectory to test the next relevant support near the 0.6800 mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6873
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97
|Today daily open
|0.694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7182
|Daily SMA50
|0.7323
|Daily SMA100
|0.7255
|Daily SMA200
|0.7276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7054
|Previous Daily Low
|0.692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7267
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7029
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7003
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7157
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
