AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes yearly lows as bears dominate below 0.7120

- AUD/USD edges lower on Friday in the initial European trading hours.
- More downside for pair if price decisively breaks 0.7120 level.
- Oversold MACD implies a wait-and-watch approach before placing aggressive bids.
AUD/USD continues to trade lower following the previous session’s sluggish momentum in the European trading hours. The pair opened higher albeit fizzles ou0t quickly to touch the intraday low of 0.7124.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7127, down 0.28% for the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been under constant selling pressure, after making the high of 0.7599 on July 6. The bearish slopping line acts as a barrier for the bulls.
A sustained move below intraday’s low could bring back levels last seen in November 2020 back in the picture. The first in line target would be November 4 low at 0.7048.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD would amplify the selling toward the psychological 0.7000 mark.
Alternatively, if price moves higher then it could test the 0.7190 and the 0.7230 horizontal resistance levels.
Next, the market participants would aim for the August 18 high at 0.72771.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7124
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7148
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7343
|Daily SMA50
|0.7442
|Daily SMA100
|0.7587
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.725
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7141
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7183
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
