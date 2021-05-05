AUD/USD Price Analysis: On the way to monthly resistance line around mid-0.7700s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD remains well-bid, refreshes intraday top following the previous day’s bounce.
  • Recovery in Momentum indicator also backs the bulls.
  • 200-SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level become the key support.

AUD/USD takes the bids to 0.7738, up 0.41% intraday, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote justifies the previous day’s U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 13-29 upside, not to forget 200-SMA, amid a recovery in the Momentum line.

It should, however, be noted that a downward sloping trend line from April 29, around 0.7745, guards the pair’s immediate upside.

Following that, the monthly top near 0.7770 and the 0.7800 round figure may entertain AUD/USD buyers before pushing them to the previous month’s top near 0.7820.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may initial battle 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.7700 before retesting the late April lows near 0.7690.

Though, any further downside past-0.7690 will have to close below the 200-SMA level of 0.7685, as well as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.7670, to recall the AUD/USD bears.

To sum up, AUD/USD is likely to stay in the recovery mode but a bumpy road can’t be ruled out.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7734
Today Daily Change 28 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.36%
Today daily open 0.7706
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7718
Daily SMA50 0.7713
Daily SMA100 0.7707
Daily SMA200 0.7471
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7766
Previous Daily Low 0.7674
Previous Weekly High 0.7819
Previous Weekly Low 0.7696
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7731
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7665
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7757
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7807
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7848

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher above 1.2000 amid Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari

EUR/USD edges higher above 1.2000 amid Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari

EUR/USD looks to extend corrective pullback above 1.2000. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid light trading and mixed covid updates. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900

GBP/USD: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.

GBP/USD News

Gold battles $1,780 amid downbeat covid updates, US dollar pullback

Gold battles $1,780 amid downbeat covid updates, US dollar pullback

Gold’s corrective pullback fades around immediate key hurdle. Yellen, Fed’s Kashkari troubled traders earlier but off in Tokyo, Beijing limit market moves afterward. US data, risk catalysts will be the key to follow.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic explodes to new record highs

Ethereum Classic explodes to new record highs

Ethereum Classic price is up 39% this week at the time of writing and is inching towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2018 bear market. Due to the extended condition, price progress will be limited in the short term with a high probability consolidation.

More Cryptocurrencies News

S&P 500 correction arriving or not?

S&P 500 correction arriving or not?

One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures