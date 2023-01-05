- AUD/USD is expected to shift into an inventory accumulation process for a breakout above 0.6900.
- The US Dollar Index has dropped to near 103.70 as the overall risk profile is solid.
- An oscillation in the 40.00-60.00 range by the RSI (14) indicates a consolidation ahead.
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a gradual decline and has slipped to near 0.6820 in the Tokyo session after facing barricades around 0.6890. The Aussie asset has corrected but has not surrendered its upside bias amid an overall risk appetite theme.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have sensed some sell-off in Asia after failing to extend its recovery recorded on Wednesday, showing some caution in underpinning the risk-on profile. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped significantly to near 103.70 as investors didn’t find any hawkish cues in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes apart from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s commentary in December’s monetary policy meeting.
AUD/USD has sensed some sell-off while attempting to recapture the horizontal resistance plotted from December 13 high at 0.6893 on a four-hour scale. On a usual basis, inventory accumulation below potential resistances is healthy for a confident breakout. The absence of bearish reversal signs is bolstering the fact of a rangebound action ahead.
Advancing 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6805 and 0.6780 respectively add to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates the absence of a potential trigger for a decisive move.
For a fresh rally, the Aussie asset needs to deliver a decisive break above December 13 high at 0.6893, which will drive the major towards August 30 high at 0.6956 and the psychological resistance at 0.7000.
On the contrary, a downside move below December 29 low at 0.6710 will drag the major further towards December 22 low at 0.6650 followed by November 21 low at 0.6585.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6834
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6838
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6751
|Daily SMA50
|0.6669
|Daily SMA100
|0.6636
|Daily SMA200
|0.6853
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6717
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.671
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6983
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6800 as markets turn cautious
AUD/USD is heading toward 0.6800, breaking its consolidative mode to the downside in Asia this Thursday. A minor bounce in the US Dollar amid a cautious market mood is weighing on the Aussie pair, despite the upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI. US ADP coming up next.
USD/JPY aims to resume upside journey from 132.00 as BOJ favors further policy easing
The USD/JPY pair has corrected gradually to near the critical support of 132.00 in the early Asian session. The asset has witnessed weak selling pressure after a bumper rally to near 132.70. The major might resume its upside journey despite the risk-on market mood as BOJ has favored further policy easing to push wages higher.
EUR/USD attempts for a range break around 1.0600 ahead of US NFP and Eurozone Inflation
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to deliver a breakout of its consolidation range in the Asian session formed above the round-level support of 1.0600. The major currency pair is likely to remain in the bullish trajectory amid the risk-on market mood.
Gold shifts auction above $1,850 as yields drop post FOMC minutes
Gold price has picked buying interest after a corrective move to near the crucial support of $1,850.00 in the late New York session. The precious metal dropped after failing to sustain above $1,860.00, however, the corrective move is mild and is not showing any significant sign of reversal.
Can the ApeCoin price retest this support level and then rally?
Apecoin price has rallied by 10% since the start of the new year. The bulls have successfully hurdled the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the uptrend for APE is a breach below January’s low at $3.61.