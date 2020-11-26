AUD/USD Price Analysis: Looks to regain 0.7400 amid bullish technical setup

- AUD/USD’s path of least resistance appears north.
- The spot confirmed a bull pennant on 1D on Tuesday.
- Daily RSI has flattened just below the overbought territory.
AUD/USD renews two-month highs at 0.7375, shrugging-off a big miss on the Australian Q3 Private Capital Expenditure data, as the latest leg down in the US dollar underpins.
The greenback was sold-off into renewed concerns about the post-pandemic US economic recovery, reinforced by the jump in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which negated the sharp rebound in the GDP for the third quarter. Also, rising covid cases in the US weighed on the dollar.
From a technical perspective, the path of least resistance appears to the upside, as the price has charted a bull pennant breakout on the daily chart last Tuesday.
The upside momentum is also backed by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), trending well above 50.00, with scope for further upside, as it remains below the overbought territory.
The bulls now await a sustained break above the 0.7400 psychological barrier to challenge the yearly highs of 0.7416.
Further north, a test of the 0.7450 barrier will come into the picture.
To the downside, the daily low of 0.7357 could halt the pullback, below which the 0.7300 round number will get tested. At that level, the pattern resistance now support coincides.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7368
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7243
|Daily SMA50
|0.7181
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7374
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7324
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7306
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7436
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits at two-month highs near 0.7375
AUD/USD keeps its range near two-month highs of 0.7375 despite a big miss on the Australian Q3 Capex data. The bulls retain control as the US dollar remains on the back foot across the board, in the face of renewed US economic growth concerns.
USD/JPY revisits Wednesday's low as weak US data keeps dollar under pressure
USD/JPY drops over 20 pips in Asia to test Wednesday's low. USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity with the dollar drawing offers, possibly on disappointing US data released Wednesday. Disappointing US jobs data and dovish Fed minutes weigh over the dollar.
Gold hovers within the range of Wednesday's Doji candle
Gold's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market. Wed's high and low are levels to beat for bulls and bears, respectively. A Doji candle represents indecision in the market and makes the following day's close pivotal.
Markets return to normal, and traders may be loving it
Calendar comeback – currencies begin moving to the tune of economic indicators, a welcome return for traders. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the latest market moves and what to expect in the final stretch of 2020 and beyond.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!