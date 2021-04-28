AUD/USD Price Analysis: Licks Aussie CPI-led wounds around mid-0.7700s

- AUD/USD prints corrective pullback as short-term support line tests bears.
- Sellers look to confirm ‘double-top amid bearish MACD.
- Bulls need fresh monthly high to retake controls.
AUD/USD pares Australia CPI-led losses while printing a bounce-off two-week-old support line, down 0.30% intraday around 0.7742, by the press time ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Although immediate support tests AUD/USD sellers, bearish MACD and a ‘double-top bearish formation on the four-hour chart signal the pair’s weakness.
As a result, fresh selling should take place below the adjacent support line near 0.7740 to confirm the bearish chart pattern by a downside break of 0.7695–90 area.
While sustained trading below 0.7690 theoretically drags the AUD/USD prices toward the monthly low of 0.7531, an upward sloping trend line from April 01 could offer intermediate challenges to the bears.
Alternatively, recovery moves can target the 0.7800 but 0.7820 becomes the key hurdle to watch afterward.
Should AUD/USD remains firm past-0.7820, March month’s high of 0.7850 will regain the market’s attention.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7743
|Today Daily Change
|-22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.7765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7687
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7695
|Daily SMA200
|0.7455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.776
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7778
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7789
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
