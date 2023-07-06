AUD/USD Price Analysis: Key SMAs prod Australia trade data-inspired rebound below 0.6670

- AUD/USD bounces off intraday low to print mild gains, pokes 50-SMA hurdle.
- Australia Trade Surplus widens, Exports and Imports grew in May.
- Clear downside break of weekly bullish channel, bearish MACD signals keep Aussie bears hopeful.
- Bulls need to cross 0.6700 trend line hurdle to retake control.
AUD/USD portrays a corrective bounce from the intraday low while picking up bids to 0.6665 after Australia trade numbers for May offer a positive surprise on early Thursday. In doing so, the Aussie pair prods the 50-SMA hurdle while reversing the previous day’s U-turn from the highest level in a week, as well as pares the first daily loss in five.
That said, Australia’s trade surplus rises to 11,791M MoM for May, compared with the expectations of 10,500M and 11,158M prior. Further, Exports grow 4.0% on a monthly basis while reversing the previous contraction of 5.0%. On the same line, imports rises 2% MoM and seasonally adjusted vs. 2.0% booked in April.
Also read: Australia Trade Surplus increases in May, AUD/USD remains pressured around mid-0.6600s
While the latest Aussie data lures AUD/USD buyers, the broad risk-off mood and the previous day’s rejection of a one-week-old bullish channel join the bearish MACD signals to keep the pair sellers hopeful.
That said, the latest recovery needs to reverse from the 50-SMA hurdle surrounding 0.6665, if not the stated channel’s bottom line of around 0.6670 and the 200-SMA level of near 0.6675 could challenge the AUD/USD bulls afterward.
It should be noted that the risk-barometer pair’s recovery past 0.6675 needs validation from a downward-sloping resistance line from June 27, close to the 0.6700 round figure, to convince the buyers.
Meanwhile, a one-week-old horizontal support zone around 0.6640-35 restricts the immediate downside of the AUD/USD pair before directing it towards the previous weekly bottom of 0.6595.
Following that, March’s low of near 0.6565 can act as the last defense of the AUD/USD buyers before highlighting the fears of witnessing a fresh yearly low, currently around 0.6460.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6663
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6655
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6733
|Daily SMA50
|0.6676
|Daily SMA100
|0.6692
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6698
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6653
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6595
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
