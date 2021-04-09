AUD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps the red above 0.7600 mark, bearish bias remains

- A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Friday.
- The downside remained limited as bulls showed some resilience below the 0.7600 mark.
- The recent rangebound moves constitute the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday bounce from over one-week lows and met with some fresh supply near the 0.7640 region. The pair was last seen trading just above the 0.7600 mark, down around 0.55% for the day.
A strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to stage a solid rebound from two-week lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some aggressive selling around the AUD/USD pair on Friday.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a 100 pips broader trading range since March 24. Bulls have been struggling to break through the 0.7660-70 resistance zone but showed some resilience below the 0.7600 mark. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts. Given the recent pullback from multi-year tops, around the 0.8000 psychological mark, this could be categorized as a bearish continuation pattern.
The rectangle pattern, however, is not complete until a breakout has occurred. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the trading range before determining the AUD/USD pair's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for an eventual break on the downside. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530, en-route the key 0.7500 handle, remains a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further drag the AUD/USD pair towards the 0.7460 support area.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might continue to confront stiff resistance and meet with some fresh supply near the 0.7660-70 region. That said, a sustained move beyond might negate the bearish outlook. The AUD/USD pair might then aim back to reclaim the 0.7700 round-figure mark. The short-covering move could further get extended and allow bulls to test the next relevant resistance near the 0.7745-50 supply zone.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7624
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.7652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7667
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7651
|Daily SMA200
|0.7407
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.766
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7616
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.