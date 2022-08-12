- The AUD/USD is set to finish at fresh nine-week highs, propelled by an improved risk appetite.
- An inverted head-and-shoulders in the daily chart targets the 0.7440 area as its profit target.
- AUD/USD buyers eye a break above the 200-DMA as they aim towards 0.7440.
The AUD/USD advances for the third straight day, but retraces from the two-month high, reached at 0.7136, so far clinging above the 0.7100 mark, which could open the door for further gains. Therefore, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7121, bolstered by a risk-on impulse, after US consumer sentiment data exceeded estimates during a week that US inflation cooled down.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
During the week, the Aussie cleared the 100-day EMA at 0.7081 and now exchanges hands between the latter and the 200-day EMA at 0-7149, shifting the major’s bias to neutral-upwards. Worth noting that once the AUD/USD cleared above 0.7067, the inverted head-and-shoulders neckline confirmed the chart pattern, which has as its first profit target, 0.7440.
However, on its way up, the AUD/USD’s first resistance would be the August 11 high at 0.7136. Once cleared, the next stop would be the 200-day EMA, followed by the May 5 high at 0.7266.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7121
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6951
|Daily SMA50
|0.6942
|Daily SMA100
|0.7088
|Daily SMA200
|0.7153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6963
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7348
