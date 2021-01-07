AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 100-hour SMA/50% Fibo. confluence, around 0.7730 area

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD witnessed some profit-taking on Thursday and retreated sharply from 34-month tops.
  • Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.

The AUD/USD pair extended its retracement slide from 34-month tops – levels beyond the 0.7800 mark – and continued losing ground through the mid-European session. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by a solid US dollar rebound and dragged the pair further below mid-0.7700s.

Meanwhile, the pair's inability to find acceptance above the 0.7800 mark constitutes the formation of a double-top on the 1-hourly chart. Bulls, however, have shown some resilience below 100-hour SMA and the AUD/USD pair, so far, has managed to defend the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.7643-0.7820 (current week's) positive move.

Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have just eased the overbought zone but are still holding comfortably in the bullish territory and yet to confirm a negative bias. On the other hand, oscillators on hourly charts have been losing traction and support prospects for an extension of the intraday corrective slide.

The divergence on daily/hourly charts makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.7730 region (50% Fibo. level) before confirming that the pair has topped out in the near-term. This, in turn, will set the stage for a further decline to the 61.8% Fibo. level en-route 200-hour SMA support, or sub-0.7700 levels.

On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.7755-60 region now seems to act as immediate resistance. A sustained move beyond should assist bulls to make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 0.7800 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 0.7820 double-top resistance should pave the way for additional gains for the AUD/USD pair.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7737
Today Daily Change -0.0062
Today Daily Change % -0.79
Today daily open 0.7799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7618
Daily SMA50 0.7424
Daily SMA100 0.7308
Daily SMA200 0.7037
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.782
Previous Daily Low 0.7732
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7766
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7748
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7835
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7872
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar

EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar

EUR/USD is trading around 1.23 but off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. US data and coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data

Gold flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.

Gold news

Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed

Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed

Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher. 

Read more

US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data

US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data

The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures