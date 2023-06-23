AUD/USD Price Analysis: Dives to two-week low, bears flirt with 100-day SMA around 0.6715

- AUD/USD drifts lower for the second straight day and drops to a two-week low on Friday.
- A combination of factors continues to push the USD higher and exerts pressure on the pair.
- Some follow-through selling below the 100-day SMA will pave the way for further losses.
The AUD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday - also marking the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six - and drops to a two-week low during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6715 area, down 0.60% for the day, and now seems vulnerable to extend its recent pullback from a nearly four-month high touched last week.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some follow-through positive traction on Friday and builds on the previous day's goodish recovery move from its lowest level since May 11, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the AUD/USD pair. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, during his two-day congressional testimony, repeated his view that interest rates will likely rise again this year to combat stubbornly high inflation. This, along with worries about a global economic downturn and a weaker risk tone, benefits the safe-haven buck and drives flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie.
From a technical perspective, the intraday slide drags the AUD/USD pair below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the YTD low touched in May and is now flirting with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Any subsequent fall is more likely to attract some buyers near the 0.6690-0.6680 confluence - comprising the very important 200-day SMA and the 50% Fibo. level. This should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent rejection slide from the 0.6900 mark, or a nearly four-month high touched last Friday.
The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the downfall towards the 0.6625 area, or the 61.8% Fibo. level, en route to the 0.6600 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for a slide towards the 0.6545-0.6540 intermediate support. Spot prices might then aim to challenge the 0.6500 psychological mark before eventually dropping to the YTD low, around the 0.6460-0.6455 region touched in May.
On the flip side, the 0.6730 zone, or the 38.2% Fibo. level, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the daily top, near the 0.6765-0.6770 region. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6800 mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter will suggest that the corrective decline has run its course and lift the AUD/USD pair toward the 0.6855-0.6860 resistance. Spot prices might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 0.6900 mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.6756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6696
|Daily SMA50
|0.6681
|Daily SMA100
|0.6716
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6732
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI data, risk aversion
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6700, changing course after the Australian S&P Global PMIs for June came in mixed data early Friday. The pair is losing ground, as the US Dollar is extending its recovery amid intensifying risk-off flows on global economic concerns. Focus on US PMIs, Fedspeak.
USD/JPY sits at 143.00, near its highest level since November 2022
USD/JPY is trading close to 1the 43.00 mark through the Asian session on Friday, consolidating the previous day's strong rally to a fresh high since November 2022. Risk aversion is fuelling safe-haven flows into the Japanese Yen, limiting the USD/JPY upside. US PMIs awaited.
Gold hangs near multi-month low, remains vulnerable
Gold price is seen consolidating its recent downfall to over a three-month low. A hawkish outlook by major central banks acts as a headwind for the commodity. The US Dollar preserves the overnight recovery gains and contributes to cap.
Binance.US warns customers of further limitations as the court's 13-day timeline closes in
Binance.US has warned customers that its banking partners would pause USD withdrawals soon. The announcement came after the exchange worked to restore the option, asking users to convert USD to stablecoins.
Chair Powell was not as hawkish as feared
Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals.