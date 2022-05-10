- AUD/USD witnessed an intraday short-covering move from the fresh YTD low set earlier this Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields, the risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and extended support.
- The lack of any follow-through buying and acceptance below the 0.7000 mark favours bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair staged a goodish recovery from its lowest level since June 2020 touched earlier this Tuesday and held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.6970 region, up nearly 0.25% for the day.
The ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields, along with the risk-on impulse, weighed on the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. That said, any meaningful move up still seems elusive amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, which should continue to act as a tailwind for the buck.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakthrough the 0.7000 psychological mark and a subsequent slide below the previous YTD low, around the 0.6965 area, marked a fresh bearish breakpoint. Moreover, the AUD/USD pair's inability to capitalize on the intraday bounce suggests that a one-month-old bearish trend might still be far from being over.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. Hence, any further recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity. That said, traders might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the US CPI report on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the 0.7000 mark now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering could lift spot prices to the 0.7055-0.7060 horizontal zone. The latter should act as a strong barrier and cap the upside for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the daily swing low, around the 0.6910 area. Some follow-through selling below the 0.6900 mark will reaffirm the near-term bearish bias and pave the way for additional losses. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the downward trajectory to the 0.6840-0.6835 intermediate support en-route the 0.6800 mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6966
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7233
|Daily SMA50
|0.7336
|Daily SMA100
|0.7259
|Daily SMA200
|0.728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6944
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7267
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7029
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.712
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
