AUD/USD Price Analysis: Confined in a range below 0.6500 mark, 100-day SMA

- AUD/USD remains confined in a range below 0.6500 mark through the early European session.
- Traders await a sustained breakthrough the recent range before placing fresh directional bets.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the key 0.6500 psychological mark. The mentioned level is followed by the 100-day SMA near the 0.6525 level and a static resistance near the 0.6560-70 zone, which has been capping the upside over the past two weeks or so.
Meanwhile, any meaningful pullbacks were being bought into near 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which coincides with a three-week-old ascending trend-line support. The combination of the 0.6560-70 horizontal barrier and an upward sloping trend-line constituted towards the formation of a bullish ascending triangle on short-term charts.
Bulls technical indicators on the daily chart further add credence to the constructive set-up and support prospects for an extension of the recent recovery from multi-year lows. However, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the triangle resistance before confirming a bullish bias and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Conversely, a sustained weakness below the 0.6435-25 confluence support will negate the positive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards testing sub-0.6300 levels.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6485
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6471
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6419
|Daily SMA50
|0.6282
|Daily SMA100
|0.6532
|Daily SMA200
|0.6672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6536
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6432
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6549
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6319
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6632
