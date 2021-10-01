AUD/USD Price Analysis: Case building for further downside in days to come

- AUD/USD bulls are moving in on the counter-trendline.
- Bears are looking for a downside extension.
AUD/USD is in consolidation following a strong correction into the daily counter-trendline. This is an area of confluence which could act as an area of strong resistance, leading to a downside extension in the days ahead.
AUD/USD prior analysis
''The price is in need of a correction and the 38.2% Fibonacci is the first target that guards a slight confluence of prior lows and a 50% mean reversion.
From an hourly perspective, this can be taken advantage of and bulls will be looking for a bullish structure to form in the coming sessions:''
AUD/USD live market update
The price has rallied to test the counter trendline in a 61.85 Fibonacci retracement which would be expected to act as firm resistance on subsequent restest. A downside extension would be expected for the days ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the downside below 1.1600
EUR/USD seems to be consolidating the recent downside below 1.1600, as the risk-off mood helps the US dollar find its feet The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the Eurozone PMI data.
GBP/USD: A weekly head-and-shoulders pattern targets 1.2980 on the long-term
The British pound falls amid downbeat market sentiment. GBP/USD could be downward-pressured by a weekly head-and-shoulders pattern. The cable's weekly and the daily chart support the downward bias.
Gold correcting towards $1,750, then eyes on $1,780
The price of gold has started to consolidate the move, where the bulls jumped in as the US dollar pared back some gains the prior day. The US dollar was pressured a little bit by a rise in US weekly jobless claims.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will return to $0.18
XLM price bounces higher for a 10% gain but is halted, again, against the Tenkan-Sen at $0.28 Hidden bearish divergence suggests downside pressure remains. Traders who long have a difficult road to convert XLM into a bull market.
US Initial Jobless Claims Rise for the Third Week: Was August's NFP a fluke?
First time filings for unemployment benefits have increased for three straight weeks, making next Friday’s September payroll report somewhat of a wild card, after August’s major NonFarm Payrolls disappointment.