- AUD/USD gained traction for the third successive day and surged past the 0.7000 mark on Tuesday.
- Hawkish RBA meeting minutes, the risk-on impulse benefitted the aussie amid a weaker greenback.
- Bulls might now wait for sustained strength beyond the 0.7050 confluence before placing fresh bets.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its strong intraday gains through the early North American session and was last seen trading around the 0.7020 area, just a few pips below the daily high.
The Reserve Bank of Australia, in the minutes of its last meeting released on Tuesday, signalled that a bigger interest rate hike is still possible in June amid the upside risks to inflation. This, in turn, boosted the Australian dollar and pushed the AUD/USD pair higher for the third successive day amid broad-based US dollar weakness.
The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a strong rally in the global equity markets - turned out to be a key factor that weighed heavily on the safe-haven greenback. The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and also shrugged off stronger-than-expected US monthly Retail Sales figures for April.
From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 0.7000 psychological mark, which coincided with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7267-0.6829 fall, was seen as a key trigger for the AUD/USD bulls. The subsequent move up, however, stalled just ahead of the 0.7050 confluence resistance, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
The said barrier comprises the 50% Fibo. level and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, which if cleared decisively would set the stage for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's recovery move from the YTD low. Bulls might then aim to challenge the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.7100 mark, en-route the 0.7135-0.7140 resistance zone.
On the flip side, the 0.7000 mark (38.2% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.6970 region. This is followed by the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6935-0.6930 zone, which if broken decisively will suggest that the corrective bounce has run its course and prompt fresh selling around the AUD/USD pair.
Spot prices could then slide further below the 0.6900 round-figure mark and retest the overnight swing low, around the 0.6870 zone. Some follow-through selling would make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to prolonging the depreciating move and challenge the YTD low, around the 0.6830-0.6825 region, before dropping to the 0.6800 mark.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7024
|Today Daily Change
|0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|0.6971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7112
|Daily SMA50
|0.7298
|Daily SMA100
|0.7245
|Daily SMA200
|0.7269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6983
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6828
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7122
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
