- AUD/USD rises above 0.7200 but bulls struggle to take on the further upside.
- China’s reopening news, the US dollar pullback underpin the aussie.
- The pair challenges critical daily resistance, with all eyes on Tuesday’s RBA.
AUD/USD is looking to extend the swift recovery beyond the 0.7230 supply zone, as bulls refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate hike decision.
The aussie is taking advantage of the broad US dollar retreat, as well as, the optimism over the covid lockdown reopening of Chinese cities. The further upside, however, appears capped amid holiday-thinned market conditions and pre-RBA anxiety. A lack of significant US economic releases also keeps buyers a bit tied down.
From a short-term technical perspective, AUD/USD is finding strong hindrance near the 0.7230 area, as it is the confluence zone of the bearish 50- and horizontal 100-Daily Moving Averages (DMA).
AUD bulls are struggling also due to the 50-DMA and 100-DMA bearish crossover over in play, which got confirmed last Friday.
Only a daily closing above the aforesaid resistance will power bulls once again towards the flattish 200-DMA at 0.7258.
Up next, the 0.7300 round figure will be back on buyers’ radars.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching slightly higher above the midline, supporting the case for more gains.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, if the price fails to find acceptance above the 0.7230 barrier, then a pullback towards the daily lows of 0.7220 cannot be ruled out.
Sellers will then look out for the 0.7200 demand area, below which a test of the June 2 low of 0.7140 will be challenged.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7220
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7063
|Daily SMA50
|0.7229
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7258
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7283
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7202
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7283
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7341
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds firmly towards 1.2600 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD is strongly bid above 1.2550 so far this Monday, looking to retest the 1.2600 level ahead of the UK’s vote of confidence in PM Boris Johnson. US dollar retreats after the NFP-led upsurge amid the return of risk flows and thinner liquidity.
EUR/USD extends recovery gains above 1.0700 amid better mood
EUR/USD is extending the post-NFP recovery above 1.0700, as the US dollar retreats alongside the Treasury yields amid a better market mood. Holiday-induced thinner liquidity could restrict EUR moves.
Gold senses caution near $1,850 on impending bear cross
Gold Price is erasing early gains near $1,850, as the US Treasury yields turn positive. Risk-on flows dominate, with the US dollar reversing the post-NFP upside. Impending bear cross on the daily chart warrants caution for XAU bulls.
Cryptos hint at a bullish week with a twist
Bitcoin price reveals its bullish move after tight consolidation over the weekend. This impulsive move has caused many altcoins to explode as well. Ethereum and Ripple have followed suit but are far away from reaching their short-term objective.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!