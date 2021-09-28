AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls lookout for 50-day SMA above 0.7320

- AUD/USD prints fresh daily gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading hour.
- Additional gains for pair if price breaks the psychological 0.7300 mark.
- Consolidation near 0.7300 offers resistance for the bulls.
AUD/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Tuesday despite dismal Australia Retail sales data. The pair opened lower but recovered swiftly to touch the intraday high of 0.7307. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7302, up 0.25% for the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technically speaking, AUD/USD has come under selling pressure after testing the high of 0.7478 at the beginning of September series (September 3). The price took shelter near the 0.7220 with multiple bottom formations. Now, if price breaks the descending trendline from the mentioned high level, it could meet the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7325 as the first upside target.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades below the midline with a bullish crossover. Any uptick in the MACD would open the gates for the high made on September 14 at 0.7374 followed by the 0.7400 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price reverses direction, then it could retrace back to the previous day’s low of 0.7249. AUD/USD bears would then march toward the 0.7220 horizontal support level.
A daily close below the mentioned level could trigger a fresh round of selling toward the 0.7150 horizontal support level.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7302
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7331
|Daily SMA50
|0.7325
|Daily SMA100
|0.7476
|Daily SMA200
|0.7596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7249
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes as SHIB bulls prepare for 20% take-off
Shiba Inu price saw a massive uptrend on September 16 but was soon undone in the next couple of days as it approached a stable support floor. Investors can expect SHIB to launch here, retesting crucial resistance barriers.
Bond yields, energy crunch and US debt ceiling: Three risks that could derail markets
The most surprising thing in financial markets at the start of a new week was not the surge in the oil price or the fact that markets are treating the Evergrande default like it was yesterday’s news.