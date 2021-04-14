AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face challenge near 0.7670 threshold

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
  • AUD/USD continues to push higher in the Asian trading hours.
  • Descending trend line from April 7 high challenges bulls.
  • Positive MACD tilts in favor of upside momentum.

AUD/USD extends overnight gains in the Asian trading session. The pair opened on a higher note and refreshed daily high near the 0.7665 region.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7661, up 0.29% on the day.

AUD/USD four-hourly chart

On the four-hourly chart, the AUD/USD pair has been trading with a positive undertone. However, the aussie faces challenges near the end of the extended downside slope line from the highs of April 7 near 0.7670. The price is comfortably placed above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) with the bullish candlestick

On moving higher, the first hurdle for prices is located near the 0.7700 horizontal resistance area, where the next spot would be highs of March 22 in the vicinity of 0.7760.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades with steady upside momentum, which signifies that bulls have the capability to march toward the 0.7780 horizontal resistance area.

On the flip side, the prices could retrace towards the 50-hour SMA, which is placed at 0.7630. Further moving down, bears could retest the multi-days lows near 0.7000 that coincides with the horizontal support zone. A sustained move below the mentioned level would bring lows of March 25 in action near 0.7560.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7660
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 0.764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7649
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.766
Daily SMA200 0.7417
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7651
Previous Daily Low 0.7585
Previous Weekly High 0.7678
Previous Weekly Low 0.7588
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7626
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.761
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.756
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7534
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7665
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7691
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7731

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence

GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence

GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line 100-SMA, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin jumps 20% again as investment company buys $60M worth of DOGE cash

Dogecoin jumps 20% again as investment company buys $60M worth of DOGE cash

Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Read more

Gold eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA

Gold eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA

Gold takes a U-turn after refreshing intraday high. Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.

Gold News

EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.

EUR/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures