AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face challenge near 0.7670 threshold

- AUD/USD continues to push higher in the Asian trading hours.
- Descending trend line from April 7 high challenges bulls.
- Positive MACD tilts in favor of upside momentum.
AUD/USD extends overnight gains in the Asian trading session. The pair opened on a higher note and refreshed daily high near the 0.7665 region.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7661, up 0.29% on the day.
AUD/USD four-hourly chart
On the four-hourly chart, the AUD/USD pair has been trading with a positive undertone. However, the aussie faces challenges near the end of the extended downside slope line from the highs of April 7 near 0.7670. The price is comfortably placed above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) with the bullish candlestick.
On moving higher, the first hurdle for prices is located near the 0.7700 horizontal resistance area, where the next spot would be highs of March 22 in the vicinity of 0.7760.
Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades with steady upside momentum, which signifies that bulls have the capability to march toward the 0.7780 horizontal resistance area.
On the flip side, the prices could retrace towards the 50-hour SMA, which is placed at 0.7630. Further moving down, bears could retest the multi-days lows near 0.7000 that coincides with the horizontal support zone. A sustained move below the mentioned level would bring lows of March 25 in action near 0.7560.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7660
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7649
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.766
|Daily SMA200
|0.7417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7651
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7585
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence
GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line 100-SMA, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.
Dogecoin jumps 20% again as investment company buys $60M worth of DOGE cash
Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.
Gold eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA
Gold takes a U-turn after refreshing intraday high. Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.