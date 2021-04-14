AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face challenge near 0.7670 threshold

AUD/USD continues to push higher in the Asian trading hours.

Descending trend line from April 7 high challenges bulls.

Positive MACD tilts in favor of upside momentum.

AUD/USD extends overnight gains in the Asian trading session. The pair opened on a higher note and refreshed daily high near the 0.7665 region.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7661, up 0.29% on the day.

AUD/USD four-hourly chart

On the four-hourly chart, the AUD/USD pair has been trading with a positive undertone. However, the aussie faces challenges near the end of the extended downside slope line from the highs of April 7 near 0.7670. The price is comfortably placed above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) with the bullish candlestick.

On moving higher, the first hurdle for prices is located near the 0.7700 horizontal resistance area, where the next spot would be highs of March 22 in the vicinity of 0.7760.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades with steady upside momentum, which signifies that bulls have the capability to march toward the 0.7780 horizontal resistance area.

On the flip side, the prices could retrace towards the 50-hour SMA, which is placed at 0.7630. Further moving down, bears could retest the multi-days lows near 0.7000 that coincides with the horizontal support zone. A sustained move below the mentioned level would bring lows of March 25 in action near 0.7560.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7660 Today Daily Change 0.0019 Today Daily Change % 0.25 Today daily open 0.764 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7649 Daily SMA50 0.7715 Daily SMA100 0.766 Daily SMA200 0.7417 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7651 Previous Daily Low 0.7585 Previous Weekly High 0.7678 Previous Weekly Low 0.7588 Previous Monthly High 0.785 Previous Monthly Low 0.7562 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7626 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.761 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.76 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.756 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7534 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7665 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7691 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7731



