AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears monitoring for failures at resistance

- AUD/USD bears need a break of support to confirm a downside bias.
- Bulls are in charge while testing deeper into the weekly resistance.
AUD/USD bulls are in charge on the long-term time frames, but a close below resistance will open prospects of a retracement of the daily bullish impulse.
The following is a topdown analysis that illustrates where the next opportunity could arise on the lower time frames.
Weekly chart, AUD/USD
There is an upside bias so long as the price remains above this newly formed support following the recent bullish weekly test of resistance.
A weekly close above the prior highs will negate downward trade setups.
Daily chart, AUD/USD
With that being said, the daily chart is offering a different scenario.
The W-formation is a bearish chart pattern that would expect to see at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish impulse.
A test of the 0.77 figure is, therefore, still o play for. However, a daily close above the prior day's highs will be bullish.
4-hour chart, AUD/USD
The conditions on the 4-hour chart are bullish.
There is little in the way of a high probability setup that can be taken by the bears in targeting 0.77 the figure until the bearish structure has been formed, or MACD is below the zero line and price below the 21 moving average.
Given the proximity of the 0.77 figure and price, there is little in the way of reward and a lower time frame would be more appropriate in this scenario.
1-hour chart
The 1-hour chart offers prospects of a trade set up if the price breaks support and retests the structure from resistance.
A break below the lows will open risk towards the neckline of the daily M-formation and confluence of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the daily impulse around 0.7650.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as falling stocks underpin the dollar
EUR/USD eased from fresh highs near 1.2150, as Wall Street took a turn to the worse, with the three major indexes falling sharply. Dollar’s demand remains subdued after dovish Fed’s Powell, dismal US employment data.
GBP/USD lower in range, holding around 1.3800
GBP/USD holds near multi-year highs as the pound is resilient to the resurgent dollar’s demand. Concerns mount as UK strain is “likely to sweep the world,” according to local health authorities.
XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.
Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing
Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).