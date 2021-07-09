AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles key resistance on the road to recovery

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD consolidates the stellar recovery below 0.7500
  • The aussie resistance aligns around 0.7490 where key averages coincide.
  • Hourly RSI has turned flat below the overbought region.

AUD/USD is consolidating its robust recovery from seven-month lows below 0.7500, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher.

Looking at the hourly chart, the aussie’s recovery momentum dwindled after facing stiff resistance around the 0.7490 region on several occasions in the American session.

At that level, the 100-Hourly Moving Average (HMA) coincides with the 200-HMA, forming a tough barrier for the bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flattish while sitting just below the overbought territory, backing this recent consolidation in prices.

If the buying interest renews, then the bulls would take out the abovementioned resistance, opening doors towards the July 7 high of 0.7536.

AUD/USD hourly chart

However, a failure to recapture the 0.7490 supply zone could recall the sellers, triggering a fresh downswing towards the 50-HMA at 0.7450.

Further south, the upward-sloping 21-HMA at 0.7441 could come into play.

AUD/USD additional levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7480
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 0.743
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7555
Daily SMA50 0.7673
Daily SMA100 0.7698
Daily SMA200 0.7578
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7496
Previous Daily Low 0.7416
Previous Weekly High 0.7603
Previous Weekly Low 0.7445
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7465
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7398
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7366
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7479
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7528
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.756

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

