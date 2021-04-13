AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles 50-HMA barrier on the road to recovery

- AUD/USD reverses a dip below 0.7600, as the US dollar pullback fizzles.
- The aussie looks to extend the bounce above 50-HMA as RSI turns bullish.
- Impending bear cross remains a cause for concerns ahead of the US CPI.
AUD/USD has erased most of its early losses, as the bulls look to extend the recovery towards the 0.7650 barrier.
In doing so, the spot faces immediate resistance at the horizontal 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.7618, where it now wavers.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced through the midline from below, suggesting a shift in the sentiment towards the bullish traders.
However, the recovery attempt by the aussie could be likely threatened should impending bear cross on the hourly sticks materialize.
The 100-HMA is on the verge of breaching the horizontal 200-HMA from above, which would confirm a bearish crossover.
Until the above formation is validated, the price could extend towards the 200-HMA at 0.7332 if the buying interest accelerates.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Alternatively, the sellers could once again challenge the daily lows of 0.7595, below which the April 9 low at 0.7587 could be tested.
The April 1 low at 0.7531 could further protect the downside if the bulls throw in the towel.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7618
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.7623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7654
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7657
|Daily SMA200
|0.7414
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7636
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.762
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7684
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors' Picks
