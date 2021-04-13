AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles 50-HMA barrier on the road to recovery

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD reverses a dip below 0.7600, as the US dollar pullback fizzles.
  • The aussie looks to extend the bounce above 50-HMA as RSI turns bullish.
  • Impending bear cross remains a cause for concerns ahead of the US CPI.

AUD/USD has erased most of its early losses, as the bulls look to extend the recovery towards the 0.7650 barrier.

In doing so, the spot faces immediate resistance at the horizontal 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.7618, where it now wavers.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced through the midline from below, suggesting a shift in the sentiment towards the bullish traders.

However, the recovery attempt by the aussie could be likely threatened should impending bear cross on the hourly sticks materialize.

The 100-HMA is on the verge of breaching the horizontal 200-HMA from above, which would confirm a bearish crossover.

Until the above formation is validated, the price could extend towards the 200-HMA at 0.7332 if the buying interest accelerates.

AUD/USD: Hourly chart

Alternatively, the sellers could once again challenge the daily lows of 0.7595, below which the April 9 low at 0.7587 could be tested.

The April 1 low at 0.7531 could further protect the downside if the bulls throw in the towel.

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7618
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.7623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7654
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7657
Daily SMA200 0.7414
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7636
Previous Daily Low 0.7594
Previous Weekly High 0.7678
Previous Weekly Low 0.7588
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.762
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.761
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7599
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7575
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7557
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7642
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7684

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases below 1.1900 as USD rises with yields, US CPI eyed

EUR/USD eases below 1.1900 as USD rises with yields, US CPI eyed

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with the Treasury yields amid rising inflation expectations. Europe's covid concerns continue to undermine the euro. German ZEW and US CPI awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed

Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed

Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.

Gold News

Ripple bulls at inflection point

Ripple bulls at inflection point

XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures