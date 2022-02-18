AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles 0.7200, upside remains favored above 50-DMA

- AUD/USD is consolidating the recent rebound from 0.7150 levels.
- The risk sentiment fares better on hopes for diplomacy over Ukraine tensions.
- The aussie risks upside, 50-DMA support should hold fort on a daily closing basis.
AUD/USD is battling 0.7200, trimming a minor portion of its Asian advance, as bulls turn cautious heading into European trading.
Despite the minor pullback from daily highs of 0.7210, the aussie remains well bid amid a stabilizing risk sentiment following Thursday’s broader market sell-off on the Ukrainian firing news and US’ warnings over an imminent Russian invasion.
Investors found comfort from the announcement of a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov late next, sparking a ray of optimism for diplomacy and de-escalation.
However, the latest reports of selling in East Ukraine somewhat tempered the upbeat mood, as bulls take a breather ahead of the meeting between the US President Joe Biden and other international leaders to discuss a potential war-like situation, concerning Russia and Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the US dollar extends its subdued trading activity, with the upside capped by receding expectations of 50-basis points March Fed rate hike and geopolitical tensions.
Technically, AUD/USD needs to clear Thursday’s high of 0.7218 to challenge the horizontal 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 0.7244.
The next relevant upside target for AUD bulls is seen at the January 20 highs of 0.7277.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is looking slightly north while above 50.00, suggesting that the rebound is likely to extend going forward.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, bears need a daily closing below the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA), now at 0.7174 to resume Thursday’s pullback.
The previous day’s low of 0.7150 will be tested thereafter, opening floors towards the mildly bearish 21-DMA at 0.7132.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7203
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7128
|Daily SMA50
|0.7173
|Daily SMA100
|0.7245
|Daily SMA200
|0.7352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7291
