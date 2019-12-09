AUD/USD price analysis: Australian dollar stuck near daily highs, challenging 0.6836 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading sideways coiling around the 200 DMA. 
  • The market is challenging the 0.6836/43 resistance zone.
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
After the initial bullish breakout at the start of December, AUD/USD is remaining in range near the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The aussie is challenging the 0.6836/43 resistance zone and the 200 SMA. If the market breaks this area, the buyers could take the lead and drive the market to the 0.6864 level in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading below the 200 SMA, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. However, a breakdown below the 0.6821/14 support zone could lead to 0.6800, 0.6779 and 0.6775 price levels.
 

 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6833
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6811
Daily SMA50 0.6813
Daily SMA100 0.6812
Daily SMA200 0.6915
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6858
Previous Daily Low 0.6823
Previous Weekly High 0.6863
Previous Weekly Low 0.6762
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6844
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6836
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6823
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6806
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6788
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6875
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6892

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

