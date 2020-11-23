AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie trapped in an ascending triangle

AUD/USD's immediate bias is neutral with the pair stuck in a triangle pattern.

A breakout would imply a resumption of the rally from November lows.

AUD/USD is currently trading above 0.7310, representing a 0.16% gain on the day.

While the pair is flashing green, it is yet to exit a two-week ascending triangle, as seen on the 4-hour chart. As such, the immediate bias remains neutral.

A break above the upper end of the triangle, currently at 0.7340, would imply a continuation of the rally from the Nov. 2 low of 0.6991 and open the doors for 0.7413 (Sept. 1 high).

Alternatively, a triangle breakdown would imply a short-term bearish reversal and shift risk in favor of a drop to 0.6991.

A bullish breakout looks likely at press time, as the equity markets are cheering prospects of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the US.

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels