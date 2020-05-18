AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie starts the week with a run to 2-day highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD pops to fresh 2-day highs this Monday.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.6570 resistance.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is turning higher challenging the 0.6500 figure while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, the bullish attempt might be limited as the market would need to surpass the 0.6570 resistance to confirm new highs. Meanwhile, the bears will see this as a selling opportunity with 0.6400 on the radar. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6500, 0.6570, 0.6700
Support: 0.6400, 0.6375, 0.6300
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6503
Today Daily Change 0.0089
Today Daily Change % 1.39
Today daily open 0.6414
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6436
Daily SMA50 0.6272
Daily SMA100 0.6517
Daily SMA200 0.6667
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6474
Previous Daily Low 0.6401
Previous Weekly High 0.6562
Previous Weekly Low 0.6401
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6429
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6385
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6357
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6312
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6458
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6503
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6531

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

