AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie on the verge of breaking to fresh 9-week highs

AUD/USD is accelerating and challenging the May’s highs near 0.6570 level while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, a failure here can mean a reversion towards the 0.6500 figure. On the other hand, a sustained break on a daily closing basis can yield further gains towards the 0.6700 and 0.6790 price levels. Support can emerge near 0.6500 and 0.6400 levels in the medium-term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.