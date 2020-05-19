AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie on the verge of breaking to fresh 9-week highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is challenging the May’s highs on the second day of the trading week. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6570 resistance on a daily closing basis.

 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is accelerating and challenging the May’s highs near 0.6570 level while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, a failure here can mean a reversion towards the 0.6500 figure. On the other hand, a sustained break on a daily closing basis can yield further gains towards the 0.6700 and 0.6790 price levels. Support can emerge near 0.6500 and 0.6400 levels in the medium-term.
 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6570, 0.6700, 0.6790
Support: 0.6500, 0.6400, 0.6375
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6562
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 0.6524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6445
Daily SMA50 0.627
Daily SMA100 0.6512
Daily SMA200 0.6665
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6528
Previous Daily Low 0.641
Previous Weekly High 0.6562
Previous Weekly Low 0.6401
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6483
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6455
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6447
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.637
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.633
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6565
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6605
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6682

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

