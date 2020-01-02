AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie kicking off 2020 with a small correction below 0.7000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is starting the new year, retracing a tiny part of the gains made in December.  
  • Key support is seen in the 0.6970/0.6959 price zone. 
 

AUD/USD weekly chart

 
The aussie is kicking off 2020 while trading above the 0.6900 handle and the 50-period weekly simple moving average (SMA). In 2019, the market was under pressure in the first half of the year, but from August onwards, the spot retraced back up. If the bulls keep AUD/USD above the 0.6700 handle, the year 2020 could be sideways to up.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is retracing down below the 0.7000 handle while trading above the main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting an underlying bullish tone.
  
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is nearing the 50 SMA. The buyers will need to reclaim the 0.7000 resistance if they intend to test the 0.7039 and 0.7053 resistances. However, if bears manage to pierce the 0.6970/0.6959 price zone, the market could extend the correction towards the 0.6929 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6982
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 0.7014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6904
Daily SMA50 0.6862
Daily SMA100 0.6824
Daily SMA200 0.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7043
Previous Daily Low 0.7004
Previous Weekly High 0.6987
Previous Weekly Low 0.6892
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7019
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7028
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6997
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7059
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7075

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

