AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie holds above 0.6400 figure, bullish

  • AUD/USD bullish recovery from mid-March remains intact. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6500 resistance.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

The bullish recovery from mid-March stays intact as AUD/USD is printing higher highs and lows. The spot is also trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart confirming the bullish bias. The spot should break the 0.6500 resistance en route toward the April’s highs near 0.6570. After that, the next main resistance is seen near the 0.6700 figure. Occasional dips should find support near the 0.6400/0.6375 support zone.
 
  
Resistance: 0.6500, 0.6570, 0.6700
Support: 0.6400, 0.6375, 0.6300

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6442
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.6427
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6374
Daily SMA50 0.6293
Daily SMA100 0.6557
Daily SMA200 0.6682
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6435
Previous Daily Low 0.6372
Previous Weekly High 0.657
Previous Weekly Low 0.6382
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6411
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6396
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6387
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6348
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.645
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6474
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6513

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

