AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie breaks to fresh multi-week highs, nearing 0.6600 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading in fresh May’s highs on the third day of the trading week. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6600 resistance.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is gaining steam while trading at its highest since early March. The spot is trading in fresh May’s highs while nearing the 0.6600 figure. As bulls remain in control a break above the mentioned level can lead to further strength towards the 0.6700 and 0.6790 levels. On the other hand, support can emerge near the 0.6570 and 0.6500 levels in the medium-term. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6600, 0.6700, 0.6790
Support: 0.6570, 0.6500, 0.6400
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.659
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.81
Today daily open 0.6537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6458
Daily SMA50 0.6271
Daily SMA100 0.6507
Daily SMA200 0.6664
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6585
Previous Daily Low 0.651
Previous Weekly High 0.6562
Previous Weekly Low 0.6401
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6556
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6538
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6503
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6468
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6427
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6578
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.662
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6654

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD marches toward 1.10 amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD marches toward 1.10 amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD has hit a new two-week high closer to 1.10 as the safe-haven dollar is falling while stocks rise. Markets have shrugged off concerns about the vaccine and are encouraged by Fed support. The FOMC Minutes are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.23 USD weakness, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD advances toward 1.23 USD weakness, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime

Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime

The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.

Read more

Gold flat-lined below $1750 level, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus

Gold flat-lined below $1750 level, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus

Gold edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1743-42 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Gold News

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures