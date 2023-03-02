AUD/USD Price Analysis: Attempts to deliver a bullish reversal

- AUD/USD has rebounded after sensing a cushion around 0.6700 amid a recovery in investors’ risk appetite.
- Hopes for a bullish reversal will be fueled further in case AUD/USD delivers a break above the 50-EMA.
- A 40.00-60.00 range oscillation by the RSI (14) indicates indecisiveness among the market participants.
The AUD/USD pair has shown a recovery move after defending the round-level support of 0.6700 in the early Asian session. A loss in the downside momentum is exhausted, however, the Aussie asset would get a sense of confidence only after a confident break above the immediate resistance of 0.6740.
S&P500 futures are displaying nominal losses after a meaningful recovery, portraying a caution in the overall risk appetite theme. The struggle from the US Dollar Index (DXY) for recapturing the 105.00 resistance continues amid a recovery in the risk-on market mood. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields are looking to continue their upside momentum above 4.06%.
A double bottom chart formation on a two-hour scale by AUD/USD around March 01 low at 0.6700 has triggered the case of a bullish reversal. The Australian Dollar tested March 01 low at 0.6700 with less selling pressure, which propelled the responsive buying from the market participants. The downward-sloping trendline plotted from February 14 high at 0.7030 has acted as a major barricade for the Australian Dollar.
Hopes for a bullish reversal will be fueled further in case the AUD/USD pair delivers a break above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6750.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is still oscillating in the 40.00-60.00, indicating indecisiveness among the market participants.
A confident break above March 01 high at 0.6784 will send the asset toward the round-level resistance at 0.6800 followed by February 06 low at 0.6855.
In an alternate scenario, a slippage below March 01 low around 0.6700 will drag the Aussie toward December 07 low at 0.6669 and December 20 low at 0.6629.
AUD/USD two-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6733
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6879
|Daily SMA50
|0.6896
|Daily SMA100
|0.6739
|Daily SMA200
|0.6796
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6784
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6695
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6719
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
