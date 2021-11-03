AUD/USD pops then drops in wake of Fed rate decision, attention now on Powell presser

NEWS | | By Joel Frank

AUD/USD saw a temporary pop higher from earlier session lows in wake of the release of the latest FOMC rate decision and monetary policy statement, at one point coming within a whisker of the 0.7450 level. As expected, the bank held the federal funds target range at 0.0-0.25% and announced that it would taper its QE programme, which is currently buying bonds at a pace of $120B per month, by $15B from mid-November and then again in mid-December. Thereafter, the Fed said that it would likely be appropriate for further reductions in the pace of bond-buying programme in 2022 to continue at a similar pace, though the Fed would be prepared to adjust as necessary.

The dovish surprise that appeared to momentarily send AUD/USD higher appears to have been the fact that the Fed did not adjust its language regarding how it views inflation as “hawkishly” as some might have expected. The bank maintained its description of inflation being largely driven by transitory factors, though did add another sentence going into a little more detail as to the drivers (reopening, supply chain problems) of high inflation. Some might have expected the bank to say something like “inflation is partly driven by transitory factors”.

Nonetheless, the dovish initial reaction that saw AUD/USD pop higher has now more or less fully unwound, with AUD/USD back at pre-Fed announcement levels in the 0.7420s. Focus now shifts to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference which kicks off at 1830GMT. His remarks on inflation, the potential for further adjustments to the pace of the QE taper and the potential for rate hikes next year will be the key themes.

AUD/USd

Overview
Today last price 0.7427
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.7429
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7433
Daily SMA50 0.7358
Daily SMA100 0.7385
Daily SMA200 0.7556
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7532
Previous Daily Low 0.7419
Previous Weekly High 0.7557
Previous Weekly Low 0.7463
Previous Monthly High 0.7557
Previous Monthly Low 0.7191
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7462
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7489
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7388
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7347
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7275
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7501
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7573
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7615

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1600 after Fed's policy announcements

EUR/USD stays below 1.1600 after Fed's policy announcements

EUR/USD spiked to a session high above 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US Federal Reserve's policy announcements but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. The Fed left its policy rate unchanged and announced that it will start reducing asset purchases by $15 billion per month.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds in the positive territory above 1.3650

GBP/USD holds in the positive territory above 1.3650

GBP/USD advanced to a session high of 1.3684 as the initial market reaction to the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement triggered a short-lasting dollar selloff. Markets will pay close attention to FOMC Chairman Powell's comments on the policy outlook.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to stage a rebound as focus shifts to Powell's presser

Gold struggles to stage a rebound as focus shifts to Powell's presser

Gold suffered heavy losses during the American session and dropped to $1,760 area. With the US Federal Reserve announcing a $15 billion reduction in asset purchases as expected, XAU/USD is having a difficult time staging a rebound. Investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference.

Gold News

GBP/USD holds in the positive territory above 1.3650

GBP/USD holds in the positive territory above 1.3650

GBP/USD advanced to a session high of 1.3684 as the initial market reaction to the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement triggered a short-lasting dollar selloff. Markets will pay close attention to FOMC Chairman Powell's comments on the policy outlook.

GBP/USD News

Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again

Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again

Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures