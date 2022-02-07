AUD/USD pares intraday gains, struggles to find acceptance above 0.7100 mark

- AUD/USD gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacked bullish conviction.
- Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended support to the major.
- The cautious market mood capped any further gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the 0.7100 mark.
The pair attracted fresh buying on the first day of a new week and built on Friday's late bounce from the 0.7050 area, or a multi-day low touched in the reaction to the stellar US NFP print. As investors digested mostly upbeat US employment details, retreating US Treasury bond yields undermined the US dollar and extended some support to the AUD/USD pair.
The uptick, however, struggled to find acceptance above the 0.7100 mark amid the prevalent cautious market mood, which tends to weigh on the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, speculations for a larger Fed rate hike move at the March policy meeting acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. Hence, the market focus now shifts to the release of the US CPI report for January, due on Thursday. The data will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help determine the near-term trajectory for the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7094
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7158
|Daily SMA50
|0.7163
|Daily SMA100
|0.7253
|Daily SMA200
|0.738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7153
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7051
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.709
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6931
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7237
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD trades in the negative territory and continues to edge lower toward 1.1400 during the European trading hours on Monday. The data from the EU showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence improved to 16.6 in February from 14.9 in January but this data failed to help the shared currency regather its strength.
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3500 on firmer US dollar, Brexit talks eyed
GBP/USD is heading south towards 1.3500 amid a risk-off mood. The US dollar holds the post-NFP rebound from a three-week low despite retreating Treasury yields. UK’s Truss, EU’s Sefcovic to hold Brexit talks this Thursday.
Gold: $1,815 remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls despite inflation fears
Gold price recovery stalls once again, as a risk-off mood lifts the USD demand. The US Treasury yields retreat despite solid NFP, as inflation concerns resurface.
BTC bears to go extinct beyond $53,000
Bitcoin price looks overextended as it grapples with the 50-day SMA, Ethereum price pierces through the bearish breaker and Ripple price approaches the $0.757 to $0.807 supply zone that could cut the uptrend short.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Volatility remains as hawks feed on bull carcasses
$428 remains huge support for S&P 500. RSI still trending lower and looks to have topped out so could the SPY follow suit? MACD has crossed over but yields are surging again after the employment report.