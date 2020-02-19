AUD/USD: No response to Aussie Q4 wage growth data

- Aussie wage growth for the fourth quarter matched estimates.
- The data for the pre-virus period failed to move the needle on the Australian currency.
- The Aussie labor market report, due this Thursday, could yield big moves in the Aussie pairs.
AUD/USD has barely moved in response to the Aussie wage growth data for the fourth quarter released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics 00:00 UTC.
The data showed wages growth sticking at 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.2% year-on-year as expected, leaving the AUD/USD unaffected around 0.6692, the level where it was trading before the data was released.
The lackluster market reaction is not surprising, given the fourth quarter wage growth largely reflects the pre-coronavirus period and look outdated.
The focus now is on the labor market data scheduled for release on Friday. the economy is forecasted to have added 10k jobs in January and the jobless rate is expected to have risen slightly to 5.2% from 5.1% previously.
The Aussie could face selling pressure while heading into Thursday's labor market report, courtesy of virus-led risk-off tone in the equity markets and the dovish RBA minutes released Tuesday.
The US stocks dropped on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing over 0.5%. Meanwhile, the minutes flagged concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and noted there was a case for further cuts as lower rates could “speed progress towards the bank's inflation and employment goals.
It's worth noting that the markets are currently pricing a quarter-point rate cut by October.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6691
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6737
|Daily SMA50
|0.6842
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.6853
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6673
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
