AUD/USD: No response to Aussie Q4 wage growth data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Aussie wage growth for the fourth quarter matched estimates. 
  • The data for the pre-virus period failed to move the needle on the Australian currency. 
  • The Aussie labor market report, due this Thursday, could yield big moves in the Aussie pairs.

AUD/USD has barely moved in response to the Aussie wage growth data for the fourth quarter released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics 00:00 UTC. 

The data showed wages growth sticking at 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.2% year-on-year as expected, leaving the AUD/USD unaffected around 0.6692, the level where it was trading before the data was released. 

The lackluster market reaction is not surprising, given the fourth quarter wage growth largely reflects the pre-coronavirus period and look outdated. 

The focus now is on the labor market data scheduled for release on Friday. the economy is forecasted to have added 10k jobs in January and the jobless rate is expected to have risen slightly to 5.2% from 5.1% previously.

The Aussie could face selling pressure while heading into Thursday's labor market report, courtesy of virus-led risk-off tone in the equity markets and the dovish RBA minutes released Tuesday. 

The US stocks dropped on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing over 0.5%. Meanwhile, the minutes flagged concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and noted there was a case for further cuts as lower rates could “speed progress towards the bank's inflation and employment goals. 

It's worth noting that the markets are currently pricing a quarter-point rate cut by October.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6691
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6689
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6737
Daily SMA50 0.6842
Daily SMA100 0.6829
Daily SMA200 0.6853
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6718
Previous Daily Low 0.6673
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6701
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6668
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6648
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6623
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6713
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6758

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Weak below 0.6700 ahead of Aussie Q4 Wage Price Index

AUD/USD: Weak below 0.6700 ahead of Aussie Q4 Wage Price Index

AUD/USD awaits fresh direction near seven days’ low while taking rounds to 0.6690 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Broad risk-off based on coronavirus fears, bearish RBA minutes failed trade-positive nears from China.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: A touch lower than 110.00 amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off

USD/JPY: A touch lower than 110.00 amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off

USD/JPY trades mildly positive to 109.90 during the early Asian session, ahead of the Tokyo open, on Wednesday. The risk barometer recently failed to portray the market’s fears from China’s coronavirus amid broad US dollar strength.

USD/JPY News

Wuhan Mother Speaks Out “No Beds, No Medicine, All Lies”

Wuhan Mother Speaks Out “No Beds, No Medicine, All Lies”

Only normal citizens are suffering. The government does not care about us. We can't buy medicine with money. We can't go to the hospital with money. Here's a heart wrenching video of a Wuhan mother who cannot take the lies anymore.

Read more

Gold struggles to stay strong beyond $1600, Chinese headlines in focus

Gold struggles to stay strong beyond $1600, Chinese headlines in focus

Gold prices step back from monthly high to $1,601.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion earlier surged as headlines concerning China fuelled risk-off while a lack of major negative seems to trigger the latest pullback.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures