AUD/USD New York Price Forecast: Aussie clings to six-week highs as US GDP disappoints

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD bullish recovery stays intact as the US GDP contracts 4.8% in the first quarter
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6570 resistance.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is trading in six-week highs as the bull recovery started mid-March stays intact. The market is holding above the 0.6500 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour charts as US GDP came in worse-than-anticipated contracting 4.8% in the first quarter of this year. The bulls can have a break of the 0.6570 level en route toward the 0.6660 level on the way up. On the flip side, support should emerge near 0.6500, 0.6445 and the 0.6400 figure. 
 

 
Resistance: 0.6570, 0.6660, 0.6770
Support: 0.6500, 0.6445, 0.6400
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6518
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 0.6491
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.629
Daily SMA50 0.6306
Daily SMA100 0.6574
Daily SMA200 0.6691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6515
Previous Daily Low 0.6434
Previous Weekly High 0.6406
Previous Weekly Low 0.6253
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6484
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6465
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6398
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6363
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6526
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6561
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6607

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: US GDP falls by 4.8% worse than expected, markets frozen

LIVE: US GDP falls by 4.8% worse than expected, markets frozen

The initial estimate for first-quarter US GDP was set to show a plunge of 4% annualized, which is just the tip of the iceberg. The dollar and broader markets are on the move. Join our live coverage.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD mute after troubled data

EUR/USD mute after troubled data

EUR/USD showed no reaction to US data, as the markets got confuse by a late release and opposed numbers. US first-quarter GDP came in at -4.8%, German April CPI beat expectations. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2420 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2420 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD is recovering from sub-1.2400, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot as Q1 GDP resulted at -4.8%.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Ripple and Ethereum have broken key resistance levels bringing the market to the edge of a bullish run. Bitcoin should break the $8000 resistance and complete the bullish festival before the halving. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.

Read more

Gold on the defensive, holds above $1700 mark as focus remains on US GDP/FOMC

Gold on the defensive, holds above $1700 mark as focus remains on US GDP/FOMC

Gold edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, albeit has managed to hold above the $1700 round-figure mark.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures