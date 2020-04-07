- AUD/USD remains positive after RBA matched wide market expectations of no change in the monetary policy.
- Trade sentiment remains positive amid clues of further stimulus.
- Aussie data flashed downbeat figures during early Asia, the market price in further rate cuts.
- Virus updates, measures to combat the pandemic could offer fresh impetus.
With the RBA matching the most market consensus of a no change in the current monetary policy, AUD/USD stays mildly positive to the intraday high near 0.6130 amid the early Tuesday.
Read: RBA keeps Official Cash Rate steady at 0.25%, AUD/USD little changed
Following signals of additional stimulus from the US President Donald Trump and House Speak Nancy Pelosi, policymakers from Japan and New Zealand also hinted further aid to fight against the deadly virus.
US President Trump urged China for help while also criticized Indian PM Modi for restricting a medicine’s exports.
The market’s risk-tone recovered on Monday as figures from Spain, Italy and the UK receded further from their recent tops.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain positive near 0.69% whereas Australia’s ASX 200 drops further below 5,250 as the central bank dashed hopes of additional stimulus. Even so, most markets in Asia-Pacific mark gains by the press time.
Earlier during the day, Aussie trade balance and ANZ Job Advertisements and AiG Performance of Services Index flashed downbeat figures.
Looking forward, investors will pay attention to the global developments surrounding the pandemic for fresh impulse whereas the US JOLTS Job Openings could offer additional data for direction.
Technical analysis
With the sustained trading beyond a month-old falling trend line, currently near 0.6100, buyers can target March-end top close to 0.6215 during the further upside. Meanwhile, 21-day SMA near 0.6070 can question the pair’s declines below the resistance-turned-immediate support line.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6127
|Today Daily Change
|41 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67%
|Today daily open
|0.6086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6068
|Daily SMA50
|0.6424
|Daily SMA100
|0.6647
|Daily SMA200
|0.6744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6107
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5991
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6016
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5945
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.