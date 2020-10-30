AUD/USD moves back closer to session tops, just below mid-0.7000s

  • AUD/USD managed to find decent support ahead of the 0.7000 mark amid softer USD.
  • A modest bounce in the equity markets further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
  • Dovish RBA expectations, coronavirus jitters might keep a lid on any meaningful upside.

The AUD/USD pair has recovered around 30-35 from intraday swing lows to the 0.7010 area and might now be headed towards the top end of its daily trading range.

The pair continued showing some resilience at lower levels and once again managed to attract some dip-buying in the vicinity of the key 0.7000 psychological mark. The US dollar remained on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on the last day of the week, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor lending some support to the AUD/USD pair.

The uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets. This, coupled with a modest rebound in the US equity futures, undermined the greenback's safe-haven status and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. However, expectations that the RBA will cut interest rates in November might cap the upside for the AUD/USD pair.

Moreover, growing market worries about the economic fallout from the imposition of fresh restrictions to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infections should help limit any meaningful USD downfall. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair might have bottomed out and positioning for any further gains.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the second-tier US economic releases – Core PCE Price Index, Chicago PMI and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some short-term trading impetus to the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7042
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.7029
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7125
Daily SMA50 0.7189
Daily SMA100 0.7112
Daily SMA200 0.6799
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7077
Previous Daily Low 0.7002
Previous Weekly High 0.7159
Previous Weekly Low 0.702
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.703
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7048
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6919
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.707
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7111
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7146

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

